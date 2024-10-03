Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares anecdote; recalls swimming in Ganga when Gharial lived in the river

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the interesting quiz-based show, is on the list of most-watched reality shows. Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the show always manages to hold audiences' attention. In today's (October 2) episode, the superstar went on to share an anecdote about his life that is related to his birthplace Allahabad.

Amitabh Bachchan asked Kishor Aher, the contestant seated on the hot seat, a question based on a sanctuary. The question was:

The National Chambal Sanctuary, Ken Sanctuary, and Son Sanctuary are all dedicated to which animal?

A- Tiger

B- Lion

C- Rock Crab

D- Gharial

Correct Answer: Gharial

Kishore gave the correct answer and won Rs 3,20,000. Big B signed the check and congratulated the contestant for this amazing win.

Amitabh Bachchan then described the animal Gharial, which lived in the river, and called it 'weird.' He then went on to share an anecdote about his childhood after describing this creature. Big B revealed, "I know about this animal because I was born in Allahabad. When I used to go in the Ganga river to take a bath, there Gharial used to be there in the river."

The Piku actor added, "Everyone used to advise not to bathe in the river as Gharial will catch their leg." For the uninformed, a Gharial which is also known as gavial or fish-eating crocodile, are a type of Asian crocodilian distinguished by their long thin snouts.

Coming back to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the quiz with Kishor Aher went on for a long time until he decided to quit the game after reaching the 14th question for 50 lakhs. Kishor decided to opt out of the quiz and go home with Rs 25,00,000 as he was unsure about answering the question based on Mahatma Gandhi's son's occupation.

The popular quiz reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences engaged since then.

