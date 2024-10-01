Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan plays THIS role while enjoying cricket at home with family; talks about ‘alag qism ka khel’

Legendary actor and host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Amitabh Bachchan brings the perfect dose of entertainment to the quiz show. The actor revealed his role while playing cricket at home with his family in today's episode. He shared details with Bhautik Bharatbhai Bhanderi, an electrical engineer with a perfect Gujju accent.

During the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, contestant Bhautik Bharatbhai Bhanderi answered a sports question correctly presented by Amitabh Bachchan. After that, he asked the veteran star if he still plays cricket at home. Big B said, "Abhi kaha khelenge bhaisahab. Alag qisam ka khel hota hai ghar ke upar. Samaj jayie aap. Genda bhi hota hai, stump, bat bhi aur umpire bhi hota hai. Aajkal hum umpire ki bhumika nibha rahe hai."

(Where will I play now? There is a different type of game at home. Please understand. There is a bat, ball, stump and an umpire. Nowadays, I play the role of a umpire.)

Well, the sports question worth Rs. 10,000 that AB asked was, "In which sport is goal-line technology used? Option A) Volleyball B) Basketball C) Football D) Polo."

Bhautik said that the answer is Option C-Football. Big B then asks him the reason for thinking so much over a simple answer, to which the contestant said that every option had a part of the word ball, which was confusing.

The Kalki AD actor also asked him, "Do you play sports or have interest?" To which he said, "I play cricket very well." AB sarcastically then said, "What are you doing here? Go in a cricket team." The contestant blames it on his destiny. The veteran actor then asked, "Do you do batting or bowling?", to which the contestant said, "I do both."

For the unversed, Big B is a huge sports enthusiast. Did you know that the KBC host, apart from being a cricket fan, has also showcased his cricketing skills on the sets of his movie Mr Natwaral? He had once uploaded a monochrome snap of his younger self, impressively displaying his cricketing skills as he halted for his scene.

