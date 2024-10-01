Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recites THIS famous dialogue from Zanjeer; can you guess?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is getting interesting every day because of host Amitabh Bachchan. Contestant Nandan Kumar, who is a police inspector, wanted Big B to recite the dialogue from Zanjeer, which was a breakthrough in his career.

In today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Nand Kumar made a special request to Amitabh Bachchan. Big B initially thought he was going to have to beg for something. However, Nand Kumar then revealed that he wanted to recite a dialogue from one of Amitabh's films, and he asked the actor to repeat it after him.

Big B then says his hit dialogue from Zanjeer, "Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye seedehe tarah khade raho..yeh police station hai...tumhare baap ka ghar nahin". Talking about the movie, it released and showcased Amitabh Bachchan as the fierce Angry Young Man. The movie was helmed by Prakash Mehra and created a stir post-release.

Zanjeer was a turning point for Big B as the movie showcased the concept of a police officer who took matters into his own hands and was not afraid to dispense justice according to his own rules. One of the iconic dialogues, "Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho. Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi", still resonates with fans today.

During an earlier interview with ETimes, Javed Akhtar who was the co-writer of the script had said that AB was sceptical about his role. Javed had revealed, "He asked for a narration. I gave him a narration. I still remember very clearly that he looked at me in wonder. He said, ‘Do you think I can pull off this role?’ Because till then, he was playing only poet and doctor and writer and so on. So he said, ‘Can I do this?’ Then I told him, ‘Nobody can do it better than you".

Advertisement

Talking about the contestant Nandan, he has been trying KBC for 12 years, and even today he does not have a TV. A neighbor has a TV at their place and he used to watch the show there and KBC would be a way to help him with his financial issues.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan plays THIS game with his children and not wife Jaya