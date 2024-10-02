Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Aamir Khan asks if Amitabh Bachchan ever felt 'jealous' of Jaya Bachchan's co-actors; Don't miss his reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of those shows that has managed to retain its essence even after so many seasons. On October 11, host Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating his birthday, and to surprise him, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will grace the show. The makers recently released a promo in which Mr Perfectionist is heard asking a personal question to Big B about Jaya Bachchan. The question leaves the Kalki 2898 AD actor speechless, making the mood hilarious.

The Dangal actor says, "Mere aas ek super duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi kisi aur hero ke saath, toh woh kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sunn ke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous ho jaate the (I have a super duper question. Jaya ji used to go for shooting with some other hero, then who was that hero whose name you used to feel hurt and jealous of?)." Well, the promo ends without Amitabh Bachchan's reply, but his expression seems hilarious.

The caption of the promo reads, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein tazza! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Take a look at the promo:

In one of the other promos, Aamir Khan looks into the camera and says that he and Junaid have arrived on the set to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. The Dhoom 3 actor states, "Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haa."

For those unaware, Amitabh Bachchan is set to celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11 this year. Despite being in his 80s, he has not slowed down and continues to be actively involved in the film industry. Just before resuming his role as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he was featured in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

