Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues entertaining viewers. Only a few contestants have managed to reach the Rs 1 crore milestone but decided to walk away, including Ujjwal Prajapat. In today’s (September 24) episode, contestant Ujjwal Prajapat from Rajasthan faced a challenging Rs 1 crore question related to World War I. He ultimately chose to walk away with Rs 50 lakhs.

Ujjwal is a bright student preparing for civil services exams, driven by a desire to improve his family's future. After completing his Bachelor of Science degree, he began his exam preparations.

Despite starting the game with confidence and answering questions quickly, he chose to quit when he struggled to answer the Rs 1 Crore question, considering the significant prize money at stake.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Appearing for India, which ruler of a princely state became a signatory of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 after World War 1?”

The options are:

A. Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh 2nd

B. Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

C. Nawab Hamidullah Khan

D. Maharaja Ganga Singh

The correct answer to the Rs Rs 1 crore question was Maharaja Ganga Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan asked him to choose one option and the contestant chose the wrong option. Big B explained, “Maharaja Ganga Singh Bikaner ke shasak the aur vishva yudh ke duraan mein British imperial war cabinet ke ek maatra ashwet (non-white) sadasya the. (Maharaja Ganga Singh was the ruler of Bikaner and the only non-white member of the British Imperial War Cabinet during World War I.)”

During the episodes, the contestant shared that he struggled with the math section during his first attempt and didn't succeed, but he hasn't given up. His determination to secure a government job to improve his family's situation is truly inspiring.

Season 16 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, known for its unique format that provides knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

