Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti shares unseen PICS as she reflects on her experience; shows what 'souvenir' she got

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, led by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most loved reality shows because of its adventure and thrill. The 14th season is just a few days away from its grand finale, and soon the curtains will be pulled down. Ahead of this, Sumona Chakravarti, who was evicted from the show last week, penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey in the stunt-based reality show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumona Chakravarti penned a long note sharing her experience and joy of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. She wrote, "Remembering the tests of will and resilience. Life’s greatest adventures often lie just beyond our comfort zones. Reflecting on my experience of #KhatronKeKhiladi reminds me of my capacity for strength, courage, & some unbreakable spirit."

Sumona impressed her fans and viewers with her fantabulous spirit and performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans showered immense love on her for her courage and loved her. Thanking these fans, Sumona wrote, "A big thank you to everyone who watched the show. Loved me, supported me, rooted for me. Via insta, reddit, twitter or in person- a lot of kind humans expressed how much they loved watching me on the show. I will forever be grateful for your appreciation. तहे दिल से शुक्रिया."

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti's post here-

Further, Sumona even shared how she brought the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' flag as a souvenir of the show. She even expressed, "P.s i got home a souvenir which now hangs on my wardrobe. Every time i see it, it brings a smile on my face. I feel proud of myself. Sometimes you gotta pat your own back!"

Praising her, co-contestant Aashish Mehrotra wrote, "cheetae." Similarly, fans also praised Sumona's performance in the show. One fan wrote, "For me, the best stunt performed by you was on the dam jumping to get the flag. Goosebumps moment for me," another netizen commented, "We were happy to see u in KKK. Seeing u in the show and perform ur stunts was superb. Getting the trophy or not getting the trophy was secondary," and so on the comments continued.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, led by Rohit Shetty, will wrap this weekend, September 28 and 29. Along with all the contestants and the host, Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also appear in the stunt-based reality show.

