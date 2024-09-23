Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to entertain viewers with its mix of knowledge and the host’s interesting insights. In today’s episode (September 23), Ujjwal Prajapat took the hot seat as he pursued his dream of winning big on the show. During the show, Big B revealed that he made up his own dialogue in the movie Agneepath.

A 22-year-old contestant, Ujjwal, struggled with the Rs 3,20,000 question and decided to use the ‘Video Call a Friend’ lifeline, reaching out to his friend Swapnil Kothari. Swapnil expressed his admiration for a dialogue from Agneepath, saying, “Bandook bhi dikhata hai or peeche bhi hatta hai” (He shows the gun but also steps back).

This prompted a playful response from Amitabh, who quipped, “Ye Bandook ki baat kaahe boli aapne?” (Why did you mention the gun?), to which Swapnil explained that it symbolizes courage and that he even has a poster of the dialogue in his library.

Big B shared, “Kya hota hai bhaisaab kayi baar koi scene likh kar aata hai lekin vo samaa dekh kar ke, vo avsar dekh kar ke, mann se jo baat nikalti hai vo bol dete hai. Director ko bolte hai bhaiya isko zara aise bol denge sahi rahega. Ye dialogue maine ussi waqt banaya tha jab picture chal rahi thi.”

“(Sometimes, bhaisaab, a scene is written, but when you look at the situation and the moment, you just say what comes from the heart. He tells the director, ‘Let me say it like this, it will sound better.’ I came up with that dialogue right there, while the scene was being shot.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, known for providing knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

