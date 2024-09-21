Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Sonu Nigam TOUCHES Amitabh Bachchan’s heart, reveals how he stands out among all of Big B’s fans

Sonu Nigam, along with Shreya Ghoshal, graced the stage of Amitabh Bachchan's hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Sonu proved that he is the truest and most dedicated fan of Bachchan Sahab, like millions of others. Read ahead to know what the iconic singer has to say about his love for Big B.

In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan was taking Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 quiz show ahead when Sonu Nigam intervened and made an honest confession. Being a die-hard fan of the acting legend, the playback singer said, "Sir eske pehle ki aap aage badhe. Mei aur Shreya pehli baar yaha par ek saath aaye hai. Aapko toh pata hi hai ki sari duniya aapki fan hai aur mei toh aapka toh aisa andha bhakt raha hu. Shreya bhi aapko bahut pyaar karti hai."

(Sir, before you move ahead. I and Shreya have come together for the first time. You know that the entire world is your fan, however, I am a blind worshipper of you. Shreya also loves you a lot.)

Amitabh Bachchan could not stop appreciating his ardent fan, who has gifted us chartbusters one after another. Bachchan sahab, in his baritone voice, told Shreya, "Sonu has been here before and played very well; I was amazed by the way he answered the questions. Sonu bade guuni aur gyaani hai. If you ever feel stuck, Shreya, then look at Sonu for some inspiration.”

Advertisement

According to a report by ETimes, Sonu Nigam first graced the sets of KBC in 2021 during season 13. He had mentioned then that he was a lucky singer from his generation who had the chance and the honor of doing playback singing for Bachchan Sahab. He also opened up about how he had crooned the low tunes in Amit Ji's film Sooryavansham, while the megastar sang the high notes.

The episode was called "KBC par hoga sur aur gyaan ka milan" by the show's makers. Sonu and Shreya took on the hot seat, put their GK to test, and shared some memorable moments with the megastar. The audience was treated to a musical extravaganza by the extraordinary singers, and it was a night to remember.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Sonu Nigam answers questions about Shreya Ghoshal and proves he knows her quite well; WATCH