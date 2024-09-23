Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Will Ujjwal Prajapat WIN Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's show? WATCH

Today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will be filled with excitement. The makers of the show have released a promo where Amitabh Bachchan is seen presenting a Rs 1 crore question to 22-year-old contestant Ujjwal Prajapat.

The promo starts with Amitabh Bachchan telling contestant Ujjwal Prajapat, who hails from Rajasthan, "Keval anuman lagare hum. Manlijiye aapne 1 crore Rs jeet liya. Kya kijiyega eska?" (Just make a guess. Imagine if you win Rs 1 crore; what will you do with the money?)

The young boy says, "Manzil mil hi jaegi bhatakte bhatakte. Gumrah toh woh hai, joh ghar se nikle hi nai. Mera naam Ujwal Prajapat hai. Mei Bilawar, Rajasthan se hu aur umar 22 varsh. Bahut acha lag raha hai, mei yeh manch pe aaya. Yeh mere liye ek grand finale se kum nai hai.

(One shall find the destination by becoming a stray. The one who does not leave home is lost. My name is Ujwal Prajapat, hailing from Bilawar, Rajasthan. My age is 22 and I am very happy that I could make it to this quiz show. It is no less than a finale for me.)

He further continued and told AB, "Sabse badi problem hamare life mei hai ki papa etna kum kamate hai, woh problem nai hai. Lekin joh papa kamate hai na, usmei se woh sharab mei uda dete hai. Sir mummy joh beedi banati hai uske din mei Rs 50-60 aati hai matlab."

(Even though my dad earns so little, it is not a problem. However, the biggest problem is he spends what he earns on his drinking habits. My mom makes beedi and just earns Rs 50-60 in a day.)

Amitabh Bachchan sympathises with the young chap and says that he can understand the problem taking place at his home. Ujjwal also adds that if he wins, then he will be able to repay the loan and start his new life afresh with his family.

It was seen at the end of the video that AB motivates Ujjwal and says he will play well. The video ends with the megastar saying, "Adhbhut khel hai yeh, ekdum sahi jawab. Well played. Rs 50 lakh jeet gaye aap. Ujjwal Prajapat ji Q 15 Rs 1 crore ke liye, aapke screen ke upar yeh raha."

(Extraordinary, the answer was correct. You have won Rs 50 lakh. I present to you question 15 worth Rs 1 crore. Here's what it is on the screen.)

Watch KBC 16 from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm.

