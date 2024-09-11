Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: How was Amitabh Bachchan’s bond with his brother Ajitabh Bachchan? Hear it from Big B itself; WATCH

In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, host Amitabh Bachchan gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, reflecting on his bond with his younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan. Known for keeping his private life under wraps, Big B shared touching details about the close relationship the two brothers share.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he and Ajitabh used to confide in each other while keeping things from their parents. Recounting fond memories, he said, "Ayese hi tha. Bilkul jayse apne barnan kiya hain, wayse hi. Bohot saare batein jo hain, wo hum ek dusre ko baata dete the, par maata peeta ko nahi bolte the. Aur yada kabhi ladhai jhagda huya toh wo bolte the mein bata dunga jaake tumne jo bola, ye pyaar mohabbat bani rahe hamesha."

“(It was just like that. Exactly as you described it. There were many things that we used to share with each other, but we wouldn’t tell our parents. And if there was ever a fight or argument, the threat would be, "I’ll go tell them what you said." May this love and affection always remain.)”

Watch the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which first aired in 2000, continues to captivate audiences in its 16th season. The iconic quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has become a household name, with viewers tuning in to watch contestants test their knowledge and win life-changing amounts of money. The Bollywood megastar's charm and connection with the contestants make every episode special.

Over the years, KBC has not just been about the game but also about the stories shared on the show- whether they come from the contestants or, on rare occasions, from Big B himself. Fans cherish these candid moments where the superstar reveals personal anecdotes from his life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

