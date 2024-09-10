Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is getting a lot of love from viewers. In today’s (September 10) episode, 25-year-old Akshay Narang spoke about the hardships he faced due to his cancer diagnosis. However, Amitabh boosted his confidence by offering words of encouragement.

Akshay Narang, a motion graphics designer, talked about his cancer diagnosis in his left knee. Recalling the experience, Narang revealed that he had to undergo implant surgery, which led to him being hospitalized 13 times. Akshay told Big B that he felt left behind compared to his peers in the race to find a steady and suitable job.

Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Hum keh rahe the ki aapke saamne jo betha hai vo bhi kayi baar jata rehta hai haspataal. Baaki logo ki kripa se theek thak ho kar ke hum KBC dodane vapas aa jaate hai. (I was saying that the person sitting in front of you also ends up going to the hospital many times. Thanks to the grace of others, I recover and come back to host KBC again.)”

He continued, “Aur abhi jo aap keh rahe the na ki baaki aapke jo college ke log jaa rahe the aur aap aspataal mein the. Isme bura maanne ki baat koi nahi hai. Mai isliye bol raha hu kyuki unme se koi bhi KBC tak nahi aaya, aap aaye hai. (And what you were just saying about your college mates moving forward while you were in the hospital, there's no reason to feel bad about that. I'm saying this because none of them made it to KBC, but you did.)”

The contestant shared his mother's deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan in the episode. Akshay revealed that when his mother introduced him to Big B and his films, she affectionately referred to the legendary actor as 'bade bhaiya.' Moved by this, Sr Bachchan asked for his mother's name and requested the audience to give her a round of applause.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 combines knowledge and inspiration with the thrilling opportunity to win life-changing cash prizes. Premiering on Sony TV on August 12, the new season features Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. KBC Season 16 airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and streams on Sony LIV.

