Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if he gives time to wife Jaya; read to know his response

It looks like Amitabh Bachchan loves Kaun Banega Crorepati as much as he loves his wife Jaya Bachchan. It was seen in today's episode that intrigued contestant Sumitra Dinesh Kapade asked Big B if Jaya Bachchan tells him that she is not getting time as he is continuously shooting for KBC.

Amitabh Bachchan laughed out loudly and said, "Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai." (What should I say? It gets difficult for me to answer a question, related to my family.) However, the actor recalled the time when he used to shoot in three different shifts, doing 3 different movies.

Big B remembered, "Kayi saal beet gaye aur hum aagaye film udyog mei. Edhar kaam karna shuru kardia. Hamara kaam joh tha woh teen teen shift mei hota tha. Subah 7 baje se leke dupahar 2 baje tak ek film ek shift. 2 baje dupahar se leke 10 baje tak raat ko dusri alag film, dusra shift."

(Many years passed by and I entered the filmy world. I started working and it used to be in 3 different shifts. One used to be from 7 Am to 2 pm, where I used to do one film, in one shift. For the second shift, it used to be from 2 pm to 10 pm where I used to shoot for the second film.)

The Piku actor then further revealed how his third shift was from 10 pm to morning 6 Am, where he used to shoot for the third movie. "Phir wapas 7 baje wali shift pe jana hai." The legendary actor also said further how he had come back home once and his dad (late Harivansh Rai Bachchan) had opened the door.

He had said, "Bole beta tum kaam bahut karte hoh. Hum bole bauji paisa badi mushkil se milta hai." (My father told me that I work a lot and I said dad getting money is very difficult.)

It was in the end when Amitabh Bachchan said that his wife Jaya does not say anything. Here was the secret spilled off the success behind the megastar. He has been married to Jaya Bachchan for more than four decades.

