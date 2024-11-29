Indian Idol 15: Nana Patekar advises contestant to believe in her talent and not numerology, ‘Teri numerology bakwaas hai...'

Legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is all set to appear on Indian Idol 15 this weekend. This will be the first time the veteran actor will be seen on a reality show, making the episode a special treat for viewers. The singing competition, airing on Sony Entertainment Television, will honor Nana’s incredible journey in a special segment titled ‘Bebak Nana.’

On Indian Idol 15, Nana Patekar will be joined by the cast of his upcoming film Vanvaas, including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and director Anil Sharma. The episode is packed with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments, but one highlight is Nana’s heart-to-heart conversation with Indian Idol contestant Myscmme Bosu, known as the ‘Ziddi Girl’ of the show.

Myscmme, who is a firm believer in numerology, had a fun exchange with the actor when he asked her to predict who might win the season. Based on her calculations, she guessed her fellow contestant Manasi Ghosh could take the trophy.

Nana took the game further, asking Myscmme to guess his age. She confidently said 44, which made everyone laugh when Nana revealed his actual age—75. The contestant, wearing several gemstone bracelets and rings, laughed at her miscalculation and admitted, "Sir, flop ho gaya!"

In a candid moment, Nana gave Myscmme some meaningful advice. He encouraged her to focus on her talent instead of relying on gemstones or numerology. “Forget all this numerology. Just sing with all your heart; that’s what matters. You sing beautifully, I’ve heard you. You don’t need stones or charms for that,” he told her.

The emotional highlight of the episode came when Myscmme performed Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai from Nana’s iconic film Khamoshi. The soulful performance left Nana reminiscing about his early days in the industry. Moved by her singing, Nana praised her deeply and urged her to trust her talent.

Don’t miss this inspiring and fun-filled episode of Indian Idol 15 this weekend at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

