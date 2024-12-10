Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan gives his autograph on onesie for contestant’s unborn baby; latter says, ‘It’d be first...’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is one of the most loved gaming shows. It not only provides a platform for the contestants to test their knowledge and win prize money, but many also express admiration for host Amitabh Bachchan. In the latest episode, Twinkle Bhati Rathore of Bhopal won the Fastest Finger Round and made it to the hot seat. Reacting to the same, she could not contain her happiness and also asked Big B to sign a onesie for her unborn baby.

Twinkle shared that she was a housewife and had been preparing for the civil service. The contestant also shared joyful news with the OG Shahenshah, saying that she would soon step into the phase of motherhood as she was pregnant.

Expressing concern about her health, Big B said, "Jab kabhi bhi aapko aapatti ho, humko batayega, hum khela band kar denge hum. Inke swaasth ke liye ye karna hoga (Whenever you have any objection, you can tell us and we will stop playing. This has to be done for her health)."

Well, after the game started, Twinkle made a heartfelt request to Amitabh and asked for his autograph on a onesie. She had kept it with her husband, and after the host agreed, she brought it on the stage. The latter signed it for Twinkle's unborn baby, and the contestant was elated to have her wish fulfilled.

The woman mentioned that it would be the first outfit that she would make her baby wear after birth. Admiring the outfit, Big B said, "Baby Rathore, hello.' His heartwarming gesture left the audience, and the contestant touched.

Advertisement

Further, in the episode, Twinkle shared a fun incident and stated how she went on a shopping spree after her father gave her a credit card, as she was unaware of the repayment concept. In addition to this, she overwhelmingly shared how her father-in-law cooks the tastiest mutton curry, which is her favorite.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more KBC 16 updates!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt advice as contestant opens up about family rift, says, ‘Babuji bola karte the…’