Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Abhishek Bachchan reveals what happens when their family eats together; Amitabh Bachchan says 'Galti kardi inko bula ke...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has glued audiences to it since many years now. This season has been equally entertaining and engaging compared to the previous ones. In the forthcoming episode, two Bachchan's are set to put smiles on the faces of the audience. Abhishek Bachchan is the next guest on KBC and Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting his son on the show.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their social media page. The promo started with Abhishek Bachchan imitating his father and said, "Bhopu ji na baje aur samay mile hame aur hum jeete 7 crore (The buzzer shouldn't ring and we should get time and you have won 7 crore). Abhishek's acting leaves Big B in splits.

Further, Abhishek Bachchan revealed what happens at the dining table while the Bachchan family sits together to eat. He said, "We all sit together and eat and when someone asks a question, all the kids together shout '7 crore.'" This revelation fills the room with laughter.

Watch Abhishek Bachchan's interaction with Big B here-

The actor then asked the audience, "Until the time we don't win 7 crores..." The audience answered, "We won't go home." Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Bohot badi galti kardi inko bula ke yaha (Made a huge mistake by inviting him here)."

Junior Bachchan continued teasing Big B and again shouted, "7 crores." The audience bursts out in laughter and applauds their camaraderie.

The caption of this promo reads, "AB aur Junior AB ne saath milkar laga diye 7-Crore Chand. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 22nd Nov raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan as the guest will premiere on November 22 at 9 PM. For the unversed, Abhishek will grace the hit quiz-based reality show to promote his upcoming movie, I Want To Talk. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. The movie will release on big screens on November 22.

Currently, the Juniors Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 was telecasted and several talented candidates showcased their knowledge on this huge platform.

