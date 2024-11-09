Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vikrant Massey meets Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, ‘It has been almost 20 years in the industry…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has seen many significant personalities as guests this season. In the latest episode (November 8), Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey along with IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma graced the show. Among many interesting revelations and interactions, Vikrant Massey revealed that this is the first time he has met Amitabh Bachchan in person, despite being in the industry for so long.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 host Amitabh Bachchan praises Vikrant Massey’s acting in the movie 12th Fail. The actor thanks Big B and makes a shocking revelation. He says, “I have spent 12 years in films and also 8-9 years in TV and it has been almost 20 years in the industry and this is the first time I am getting to meet you in person.”

Amitabh Bachchan responds, "It feels like we’ve met many times before. Watching your performances, it feels like you’re one of us, like family." For the unversed, 12th Fail, inspired by Anurag Pathak’s book, stars Vikrant Massey and Palak Lalwani and brings to life the inspiring journeys of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The Bollywood megastar also asks Massey why he chose to do a film like 12th Fail. He told him that he didn’t know about the book and the producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, asked him to read the book first and if he liked the story, he would give him the script. “It was at around 3 am when I kept the book aside and I started crying. That’s when I realised that this story is God-sent,” shared the actor.

Talking about how he could relate to the film's character of Manoj, Vikrant Massey shared, "In the film, it is shown that Manoj’s father comes to meet him for the first time at atta-chakki. There a son becomes the father and the father becomes a son. I am 37 now. I started working from 20 to 21 years old. When I was 17, and I saw my father in a little bit of a distressed state, I thought of taking responsibility. That was the only time my father and I had heart-to-heart talk."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

