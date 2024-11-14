Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘I couldn’t even tie my pyjama at that age’ after 15-year-old contestant shares fascination for space

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is currently welcoming the young minds on the show in Juniors Week. Aryan Handa, a 15-year-old failing from Bhatinda (Punjab), will be seen sitting in the hot seat and playing the game sharply. He not only emerges as the first Junior contestant of the season to win an astounding 50 lakh points but will also attempt the 1 crore question.

However, what makes Aryan's journey more inspiring is his passion for space and science. His fascination with the cosmos took off last year during the launch of Chandrayaan-3. "When the news of Chandrayaan 3 broke, my curiosity about space grew immensely," Aryan expressed with enthusiasm.

He goes on to state, "I started asking different questions about moons, planets, galaxies, and stars, spending hours researching them." This curiosity not only broadened his understanding of the universe but also ignited a dream within him: to become an aerospace engineer. Interestingly, the 15-year-old looks up to ISRO's Chairman, S. Somnath, who serves as his greatest inspiration.

Reacting to Aryan's ambition, an impressed Amitabh Bachchan remarked, "Bharat ka bhavishya acche haathon mein hai, kaaran baithe hai hamare saamne (India's future is in good hands; the reasons are right in front of us)." Seeing the stark difference between the thought process of today's children and his child self, Big B added, "You're talking about ISRO at the age of 15; I couldn’t even tie my pajamas at that age (laughs). Congratulations to you; I hope your dream comes true."

Take a look at one of the clips of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 here:

Besides sharing his utmost passion for space science, Aryan also left the audience impressed by his quick thinking and problem-solving skills. He accepted the challenge to solve with three Rubik's cubes (triangular in shape) in 90 seconds. The Kalki 2898 AD actor was left surprised by his swift performance.

In one of the segments, Amitabh Bachchan surprised Aryan by arranging a video call with Sonam Bajwa, on whom Aryan talked about having a crush. Following the interaction, Aryan did a quick Bhangra dance to celebrate.

