Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar reacts to his clash with Asim Riaz; says, 'Show mei jitna dikhaya voh...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 contestants Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's argument has been making headlines ever since it was telecasted. Asim and Abhishek's massive showdown grabbed eyeballs and considering the former's misconduct, Rohit Shetty expelled Riaz from the show. Now, Abhishek has shared his side of the story.

Abhishek Kumar talks about his fight with Asim Riaz:

Taking to his YouTube channel, Abhishek Kumar uploaded a vlog sharing his experience of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and opened up about his fight with Asim Riaz. He said, "Show mei jitna dikhaya na, voh pura nahi dikhaya. Bohot chize hui thi (Whatever is shown in the show, it's not the full story. Alot of things happened)."

Further, Abhishek Kumar revealed how their argument, which was shown in the episode, happened almost after four to five days. He added, "Muje jealousy factor dikh gaya tha. Mere taraf uska yeh dikh gaya tha ki 'yeh ladka upar kaise badh gaya hai'. (I saw the jealously factor in him. I saw that he thinks 'How come this guy is successful')."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame continued, "Bhai, kismat ki baat hai, mehnat ki baat hai. Jalan kisi ke sath, kisi ki nahi honi chahiye aur uski jalan vahi dikh gayi thi. (Brother, it's all about destiny and hard work. There shouldn't be jealousy but I saw that he is jealous)."

Watch a glimpse of Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's fight here-

Abhishek emphasized how Asim spoke highly of himself, but when it came to performing stunts, he was unable to do so. As a result, his ego was hurt when he couldn't back up his talk. Abhishek expressed that several couldn't perform stunts but no one bragged about themselves like Asim did.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant said that Asim couldn't perform and just did big talks. Abhishek said that when he was unable to perform, his ego was hurt, and he thus disrespected seniors and juniors. Talking about himself, Abhishek mentioned that Asim bullied him.

Abhishek revealed that Asim didn't leave the show but the channel expelled him because he said wrong things about host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. Abhishek claimed that after Asim's eviction, the show became positive.

More from Abhishek Kumar's vlog:

In the same vlog, Abhishek Kumar's mother shared her fear of seeing her son perform the stunts. The actor revealed how his journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started on the first day and mentioned how he was skeptical about doing the show but eventually did it for his fans, family and after Rohit Shetty convinced him.

Take a look at the post here-

He elaborated how the stunt was extremely difficult for him and he was scared to perform but somehow he got the strength and successfully performed the stunt. Abhishek shared that he was surprised to know that he won the first stunt.

Abhishek also talked about his bond with Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

About Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz's fight:

For the uninformed, Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz's fight began after the latter accused everyone of playing in a group and mocking him. Asim and Abhishek came face to face and got into a massive showdown, while Shalin Bhanot tried to resolve the dispute. Asim told Abhishek, "Copy kar."

Furious, Abhishek asked Asim not to contradict his statements and yelled, "Teri hawa sab nikal jaayegi (Your attitude will soon go)." Asim showed his shoes to Abhishek and said, "Aajaa chaat le. Bigg Boss mei toh chaata, ye le chaat le (Come and lick my shoes. You did that in Bigg Boss, do it now also)." However, their argument escalated, and considering Asim's misbehavior, he was evicted.

