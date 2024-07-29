Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Angry Asim Riaz says 'Aukaat ke bahar jab koi baat karta hai tab...' after fight with Abhishek Kumar; Controversy explained

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, July 28: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang and promises to take viewers on an exhilarating ride! However, apart from spine-chilling stunts, this season also began with some controversies that didn't miss anyone's eye. In tonight's episode, a massive argument happened between Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz.

Abhishek Kumar vs Asim Riaz: Full Controversy Explained:

Asim Riaz accuses contestants of groupism:

It all started when Niyati Fatnani took a jibe at Asim Riaz and mentioned how he constantly kept talking about the pain that he had gone through. Asim, who looked offended, said, "Sir, she won't understand, she is not on that level." Niyati replied, "Sir, I don't want to be on that level."

Asim is then seen complaining, "Sir, ek jhund hai, aise jhund maine bohot sambhale hai. (Sir, this is a group and I have handled such groups)." He further mentioned there is no difference between girls and boys as now all are the same. To this statement, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia remarked, "It's not from now, girls and boys have always been the same."

Contrary to Asim Riaz's statement, Abhishek revealed that on the bus, Asim challenged him and said, "Ladkiyo ko hara ke dikhaya hai, ladko ko hara ke dikha." Asim argued, saying they have been a group since day one. This left Abhishek annoyed, who asked Asim, "Why are you fighting?"

Advertisement

Asim became upset and insisted that he would handle the situation himself. Sumona had informed Rohit Shetty that Asim was comparing himself to Tom Cruise. Asim clarified that he only mentioned having long hair like Tom Cruise. However, when other contestants attempted to correct him, Asim became upset and asked them not to talk to him.

Watch a glimpse of Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz's argument here-

Rohit Shetty intervenes:

While Rohit Shetty tried to interrupt Asim, he lost his calm and told everyone, "You all guys have bad energy except Gashmeer." Seeing Asim upset, Shalin Bhanot questioned the host, "Sir, which show is this?" Asim retorted and asked Shalin Bhanot to leave. Rohit tried to calm down Asim, but he refused to listen. When Shalin told Asim that Rohit is talking, the latter refused, saying that he wanted to talk as well.

Asim eventually stopped talking after Rohit Shetty laughed off the argument. Rohit teased Sumona Chakravarti for spreading the wrong information and then asked Niyati to go and get ready for the stunt.

Advertisement

Asim Riaz vs Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot and Karanveer Mehra:

However, after the shot got cut, Shalin called Asim Riaz to mend things. However, Asim walked away despite Shalin asking him to resolve the matter. Asim then mentioned that he signed the show just to do the stunts. Abhishek then took a dig at Asim and said, "Kar toh sahi, stunts bhi nahi hora hai tujse." Things didn't end there.

Asim and Abhishek then came face to face and got into a massive showdown, while Shalin tried to resolve the dispute. Asim told Abhishek, "Copy kar." Furious, Abhishek asked Asim not to contradict his statements and yelled, "Teri hawa sab nikal jaayegi". Asim showed his shoes to Abhishek and said, "Aajaa chaat le. Bigg Boss mei toh chaata, ye le chaat le."

Abhishek warned Asim not to challenge him and mocked him for not performing the tasks. Shalin yelled at Asim to stop misbehaving. However, Asim claimed that they were good with him behind the camera, but on camera, they mocked him. This argument escalated when Shalin lost his cool. Asim then walked away and yelled, "Tumhe banda dekh kar mazak karna chahiye, thik hai, aukat mei."

Advertisement

Asim and Karanveer Mehra clashed after the latter hinted to Asim that he might face consequences for his behavior. While talking to Shilpa, Asim expressed that he hates everyone and doesn't mind if everyone hates him. When Shilpa advised Asim to control his mouth, "I have a big mouth. Aukaat ke bahar jab koi baat karta hai tab mei aise hi hu."

Shilpa Shinde asked Asim not to be offended, but he responded, "I will leave the show. Inko galat fehmi hai kisi chiz ki. Especially naya ladka aaya hai na, copy karke aaya hai pura." Asim mentioned that one shouldn't show attitude and revealed that he was not joking around, and now everything has just started.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz refuses support and calls contestants two-faced; says, ‘sab dogale hai…’