Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia take jibe at Shalin Bhanot for his bond with Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started airing on July 27. Filmed in Romania, the show has maverick Rohit Shetty as the host. Contenders compete against each other in mid-air stunts, water tasks, or other daredevil challenges, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also witnesses fun banters. In yesterday's (July 28) episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia pulled Shalin Bhanot's legs by indirectly hinting at his relationship with Tina Datta during his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: What exactly happened between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

During one of the segments of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty explains, "Do you see this board? I will open the yellow strip. There is a habit or something written on it. You have to guess which player it is." Later, the maverick filmmaker removes a sticker, and the text reads, "Main expert face reader hoon (I am an expert face reader)."

Everyone starts guessing who this person could be. Aditi Sharma mentions Shilpa Shinde, while Abhishek Kumar announces it to be none other than Shalin Bhanot. In the meantime, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia comments that Shalin thinks of himself as an expert in everything. Everyone is surprised when Rohit reveals the sticker, and the name on the board turns out to be that of the Bekaboo actor.

Then, Nimrit takes a dig at him and remarks, "Sir, agar yeh itna hi expert hota toh jo iski history hai pichchle show ki wahan tumne face achhe se read kyun nahi kiya tha? (Sir, if he was an expert, then why didn't he read the face properly in his last show?)" Shalin defends himself and explains, "Wahan pe thoda sa neeche chala gaya, dil ke paas (There I went a little down the face, to the heart)."

Advertisement

Technically, Nimrit did not take Tina Dutta's name, but she was hinting at Shalin Bhanot's equation with Uttaran fame when they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Have a look at one of the promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

What kind of relationship did Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot share?

During their stint on Bigg Boss 16, Tina and Shalin shared a love-hate relationship. Their equation was the epicenter of this reality show. The initial episodes witnessed the growing bond between the actors, and the duo was adored by the audience. However, over time, their bond underwent several changes.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actor said, "I don't think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through." She added, "My learnings have been that one should not fall for sweet talks. So, don't be an emotional fool. I have become a stronger person, and this show also made me realize how strong a survivor I am."

Advertisement

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Originally, the contenders for the current season of this stunt-based reality show were Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: undefined