Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar opens up on doing stunt show and Bigg Boss; says, 'Agar aap disturb hoh…’

Abhishek Kumar has defeated his fears by being a part of Rohit Shetty hosted-Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. For the unversed, the star has also been a part of Bigg Boss 17 and now exclusively has revealed to Pinkvilla the differences he saw in the controversial and stunt-based reality show. Kumar honestly revealed his true feelings about his experience which is insightful.

Abhishek Kumar exclusively opens up on doing KKK 14 and Bigg Boss 17:

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar revealed, "Waha (Bigg Boss) pe aap kisi se baat nai kar sakte hoh, bahar ki duniya se. Yaha (Khatron Ke Khiladi) pe atleast jab aap shooting nai kar rahe hoh, aapke paas phone hai. Aap phone use kar sakte hoh, family se baat kar sakte hoh, mumma papa ka haal le sakte hoh. Agar aap disturb hoh toh unke saath baat karke mentally thodi prepare hoh sakte hoh cheezo ko karne ke liye.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar:

It translates to, "(In Bigg Boss, you can't talk to anyone from the outside world. But in Khatron Ke Khiladi, at least when you're not shooting, you have your phone. You can use your phone, talk to your family, and check in on your parents. If you're feeling disturbed, you can talk to them and mentally prepare yourself to handle things.)"

He also revealed how his personal life got disturbed in the Bigg Boss house and had tweeted about the same. Calling Khatron Ke Khiladi show fun, Abhishek noted referring to Bigg Boss, "Agar mei shooting wise ki baat karu logo ko pata hai ki telecast badmei hota hai. Hamara kya hota hai ki agar hum yeh week safe hoh gaye toh Rohit sir bolte thei ki Abhishek you are safe. Next week, agle din hi start hoh jata hai."

It loosely translates to, "(When it comes to shooting, people know that the telecast of Bigg Boss happens later. For us, if we were safe for the week, Rohit Sir would say, "Abhishek, you are safe." But the next week would start the very next day.)"

Kumar further made a stark difference revealing that Bigg Boss "bolne wala show hai. Aapko aapke points rakhne hai (One has to talk and keep the points.)" However, on the flip side, Khatron is a show where one has to perform and test your inner strength. He ends by saying that he feels good to have signed the show, as he was not supposed to do the same.

