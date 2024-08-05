Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 4: Aashish Mehrotra gives it back to 'senior' Shilpa Shinde; 'Thali mey paros ke kisiko nahi mila hai'

August 4, 2024, episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witnessed a major rift between Aashish Mehrotra and Shilpa Shinde. The previous episode witnessed a major debate about seniors and juniors. Rohit Shetty highlighted the same issue and asked Shilpa about her reaction to the debate, while Aashish Mehrotra gave it back to Shinde in style.

Shilpa Shinde mentioned that she preferred senior actors, including her because they've worked hard for the same, while the juniors are newbies with a long way to go. Aashish said, "Meko iss baat se problem nahi thi ke inn logon ne mujhe 11 number pe daal diya, jis tareeke se daala, usse mujhe problem thi. (I don't have a problem that they sent me on number 11; I have a problem with how they did that)."

He added, "Subah humlog ne decide kiya tha or yeh intent se decide kiya tha ke jisko mauka nahi mila hai ussko aage bhejege. Rahi baat thaali mey paros kar kisiko nahi mila hai, sab apni mehnat se aaye hai."

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

(We decided in the morning with the intent that we should give preference to people who didn't get a chance to perform. As far as getting things on a platter, I don't think that has happened. Everyone is here because of their hard work).

Advertisement

This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started with Rohit Shetty announcing all the contestants performing similar stunts individually. The choice of number on which they'd perform the stunts was given to the contestants themselves, which resulted in many controversies and arguments. In the previous episode, senior actors Shilpa Shinde and Karan Veer Mehra got the opportunity to decide the number of contestants who would perform the stunt.

Shilpa and Karan's decision upset Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti. In tonight's episode, the power to decide the number of contestants who would perform the stunt went to Abhishek Kumar and Ashish Mehrotra. Their decision left Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff disappointed.

After the end of the episode, Shilpa Shinde got evicted from the show.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Salman Khan accused Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar of COPYING Asim Riaz