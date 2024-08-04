Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 4: Shilpa Shinde gets eliminated, was choked by a snake; 'I went blank'

Khatron ke Khiladi 14 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. After Asim Riaz exits the show, the drama and controversies continue. The show witnessed its first eviction, and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde has been evicted from the show, followed by an exciting journey. The Bigg Boss 11 winner also experienced a minor tragedy as she was choked by a snake while performing a stunt.

As Shilpa Shinde performed a head-on stunt, a huge snake was kept on her body, and the contestants had to perform the stunt with the snake. With time, Shinde found it difficult to breathe and was choked by the snake.

Rohit Shetty halted the stunt and sent help for Shinde, and after the snake's grip was loosened, she gasped for air. However, the actress continued to perform the stunt. She later said, "I don't know what happened during the stunt. I went blank."

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

After performing their stunts and collecting maximum flags, six contestants got saved from the eviction stunt. It included contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, and Gashmeer Mahajani. Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff performed yet another grueling stunt.

Nimrit, Aashish, and Krishna were saved, and the three, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shilpa Shinde, performed the elimination stunt. After the stunt, Shilpa was announced to have performed worse than Sumona and Aditi and thus faced elimination.

Rohit Shetty bid adieu to Shilpa Shinde and wished her the best of luck in the future. Shinde mentioned that she had a great experience being on the show.

