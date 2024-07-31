Throwback: When Salman Khan accused Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar of COPYING Asim Riaz

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witnessed a major controversy with Asim Riaz getting expelled from the show. Asim had a major showdown with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. While the trio tried to bring each other down, Asim told Abhishek to not copy him. Well, Riaz's statement seems to have stemmed from Salman Khan's comment on Abhishek Kumar's gameplay in Bigg Boss 17.

Salman Khan reprimanded Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

During the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar indulged in a massive fight with Mannara Chopra and called her a duplicate Parineeti Chopra, despite knowing that she'd get triggered by the mention of her popular cousin. Salman Khan reprimanded Kumar for the same and told him, "Aap yeh pura show dekh ke aaye hai. Gautam Gulati ko dekh ke aaye hai, Asim ko dekh ke aaye hai. Toh aap toh inn sab ke duplicate hue ek hisab se.."

(You've watched the entire episode. You have seen Gautam Gulati, you've seen Asim Riaz. Thus, it can be assumed that you are duplicates).

Apart from Salman Khan, many contestants from the show as well as Bigg Boss had mentioned several times that Abhishek had seen the previous seasons and was trying to replicate the stronger personalities in the show.

More about Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz's fight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In a fun chat, Sumona Chakravarti revealed an off-camera conversation about Asim Riaz but Rohit Shetty told her that she was wrong in assuming what Asim meant. After Shetty sides with Riaz, he increases his pitch and asks Sumona to not talk to him. Kumar asked Asim why was he fighting and this made the situation worse and the duo indulged in a verbal spat.

Asim was seen telling the team that he was on the show to perform stunts, Abhishek intervened and retorted stating that he wasn't even able to do that much, reflecting on Asim losing the previous stunts.

More about Asim Riaz's controversy from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sets

After Asim Riaz was unable to perform a stunt, he challenged the crew that the stunt was impossible to perform and that if anybody performed the same, he wouldn't charge any money. Shetty seemed to have gotten a little offended with this and he showed the team and the viewers a video wherein a stuntman performed the stunt as a rehearsal before filming the episode.

After proving Riaz wrong, Rohit tried to address Asim's problematic behavior. However, things went out of hand when Abhishek Kumar along with other contestants intervened. Asim lost his cool and blasted at the contestants.

Asim stated that he was on the show for his fans and not for money. He told the crew member that he couldn't imagine the amount of money he had. He told the team that he changes cars frequently. He claimed that the show got the buzz because of him and if he wasn't there in the season, the show wouldn't get so much attention.

As Asim walked out of the premises, Rohit Shetty announced that Asim Riaz would no longer be a part of the show.

