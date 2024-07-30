Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Umar shares cryptic note about degrading someone; hinting at brother Asim Riaz's fight with Rohit Shetty

It has only been a couple of days since Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered officially. Apart from grabbing the attention of the audience owing to its daredevil stunts, the entire controversy around Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz sparked a flurry of reactions among netizens. Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon share their opinions on the rapper's behavior towards the other contestants and host Rohit. Now, Umar Riaz has reacted to the same.

Ever since then the entire fight and argument went live on air, there have been varied reactions on the internet. While fans have extended much support to Asim Riaz, many believe the Bigg Boss 13 fame acted arrogantly. Only recently, his brother, Umar Riaz, wrote a cryptic note amid the fiasco.

Umar Riaz shares his opinion on Asim Riaz getting expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Umar Riaz posted a cryptic note about degrading someone, eventually seeming unhappy with Asim getting ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi. His post read, "Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!"

Have a look at his tweet here:

What actually happened between Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz?

In the first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, viewers observed that Asim Riaz stood out for his dislike of fellow contenders. Apart from speaking rudely to them, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also seen intolerant of taking any jokes in a sporting manner.

It was after a task that he failed to complete, Asim claimed that he wouldn't take a penny from the makers if someone would do the same stunt in front of him. To this, Rohit Shetty showed the contestants a rehearsal video proving that the stunt was not impossible to complete. During this entire discussion, Asim Riaz eventually lost his school.

Despite Rohit Shetty's warning, the rapper did not stop. Rather, the argument transitioned into a heated exchange of words when Abhishek Kumar intervened. Addressing the matter, the maverick filmmaker said that Asim wouldn't continue and, hence, was expelled.

