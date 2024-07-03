Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, and others return to Mumbai from Romania; WATCH

After a month of performing daredevil stunts in Romania for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the contestants of the show have returned to Mumbai. The cast wrapped up the shoot for the show recently and were seen partying to celebrate the same. As the celebrity contestants returned to Mumbai, they were papped at the airport and almost all the contestants were elated to return to their nation.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shalin Bhanot had a special surprise as he returned to Mumbai

Shalin Bhanot looked handsome in his airport look. His family including his mother and father were at the airport to receive their son. His pet dog Swag was also present and Shalin seemed glad to re-unite with his furry friend. In his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shalin has been resilient and overcame many injuries.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 experience

When asked about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Nimrit mentioned that she didn't think or prepare much before going on the show. She also added that many stunts were different from previous seasons and that the difficulty level of the stunts had been increased. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also shared that the experience was quite fun because almost everyone was quite competitive on the show.

Karan Veer Mehra on shooting in Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Karan Veer Mehra is said to be one of the toughest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While speaking to the media, Karan mentioned that Romania was quite hot and everyone including him got severely tanned. When asked about being one of the finalists, Karan refused to divulge details and stated that he tried to give his best and had a great time on the show.

Abhishek Kumar on experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Bigg Boss 17's promising contestant Abhishek Kumar was also spotted at the airport. His parents came to the airport to receive him. He had a bright smile on his face as he met his family and also interacted with the media about his experience on the show. Abhishek also told the paparazzi that he missed their faces.

Jackie Shroff reaches airport to receive daughter Krishna Shroff

Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff has been one of the most talked about contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As the team landed in Mumbai this morning (July 3, 2024), Jackie Shroff reached the airport to receive his little princess. Krishna Shroff bonded well with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Niyati Fatnani and she was seen posing with her girl gang and daddy dearest.

Jackie Shroff politely thanked the shutterbugs and left holding Krishna's hand.

Apart from the above-mentioned contestants, the show also stars popular celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Aashish Mehrotra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

