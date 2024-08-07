Niyati Fatnani is currently competing on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and has been winning hearts with her performances on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. The Nazar actress recently revealed that she experienced her first panic attack during a water stunt in a recent interview.

Niyati Fatnani disclosed that since she’s a non-swimmer the panic attack during the water stunt left her fearing for the worst. She admitted that during the water stunt, she was extremely scared.

As soon as she was submerged, she felt short of breath and hadn’t even begun the stunt yet. This led to her experiencing a panic attack for the first time.

Niyati told ETimes, “Mujhe pehli baar pata chala ke kya hota hai panic attack, ke aap ko saans nahi aarahi hai, and I was not letting go of the stuntman. He came to help me reach the mark, and I just held on to him. I refused to leave him and I kept shouting, 'Help, help' (For the first time, I experienced what a panic attack is like feeling like you can’t breathe.)”

The actress also revealed that she got rashes from tarantulas, roaches, snakes, and honey bees. She called her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 a 'learning experience.'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started with a major controversy involving Asim Riaz. He had a heated argument with fellow contestants and even clashed with host Rohit Shetty, leading to his eviction from the show.

Last week, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma were in the danger zone. After the elimination stunt, Shilpa Shinde was evicted from the show. The previous episode also featured conflicts between Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra with Shilpa Shinde, as well as an argument between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abhishek Kumar.

Niyati Fatnani started her television career as Niharika alongside Utkarsh Gupta on Channel V's D4-Get Up and Dance. She has since been featured in popular TV series including Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Nazar, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

