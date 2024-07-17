Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Niyati Fatnani struggles to perform stunt as she is covered with honeybees; does THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing visuals.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will surely be more spine-chilling and challenging compared to the past seasons. And the newly released promo featuring Niyati Fatnani proves this! As the show inches closer to its release, the makers are releasing back-to-back promos to excite the ardent fans of the show.

Niyati Fatnani struggles to perform:

Now, Colors TV shares a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on their official social media handle. In this new promo, Niyati Fatnani is covered with honeybees all over her upper body as she performs a stunt. While all contestants look worried as they see Niyati performing the stunt, the actress bravely faces the challenge while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaay'.

It is also seen how Shalin Bhanot expresses concern saying that honeybees are covering her face. Niyati even yells in pain later as a bee stungs her.

The caption of this promo is, "Shiv ji ke jaap se Niyati de rahi hai bees ko tough fight. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, 27th July se har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here-

This promo promises to send chills down the spines of fans who are set to watch the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show.

Advertisement

About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14:

Led by daredevil host Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will feature bravehearts like Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The season has been in the news even before it premiered.

Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's argument has been the talk of the town even before the promo of their fight was released. From Asim's ousting to him returning to the show, a lot has happened in this season which can be watched only once the show goes on air. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27 from 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar takes a dig at Asim Riaz after their fight: 'Suna hai ek naya..'