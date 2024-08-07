Aapka Apna Zakir New Promo: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor grace sets, actor calls Shweta Tiwari: 'Queen jaisi..'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the stars of Stree 2, recently visited the set of comedian Zakir Khan's new show, Aapka Apna Zakir. Among the talented cast of the series is Shweta Tiwari, who received a heartwarming compliment from Rajkummar that you won't want to miss.

It all began when host Zakir Khan told Rajkummar Rao, "Rajkummar bhai yeh chaar apne dost hai, enki tareef mei kuch agar bol denge toh. (Rajkummar, these are your four friends. If you could say something in their praise, it would be great.)" He looks at Shweta Tiwari and says a romantic line.

The Stree 2 actor quips, "Aapke saath yeh shaitaan aise hai jaise Gangs Of Wasseypur jismei ek queen jaisi Stree hai joh aise teen logo ke beech mei trapped hai. Joh dusro ko kehte rehte hai ki mei utrungi nai. Gopal ke mann mei chal raha hota hai ki Bareilly Ki Barfi khani hai toh Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana, taki tum mujhe personally Badhaai Doh."

Translation- "(With you, these mischievous ones are like the Gangs of Wasseypur, with a queen-like Stree trapped among three people. She keeps saying that she won’t come down. Meanwhile, Gopal is thinking about eating Bareilly Ki Barfi and attending the wedding, so that you can personally congratulate him with a Badhaai Doh.)"

Rithvik Dhanjani, who is also a part of the show, taunts the Srikanth actor by saying, "Hamari tareef mei aapki saari picturei zyada nai aagayi?" (Didn’t too many of your movies come up in our praise?)"

To talk about the show, comedian Zakir Khan will be hosting the show and will be joined by an ensemble cast. Gopal Datt who plays his buddy will be shown as being eager for marriage. Shweta Tiwari essays the role of his neighbor while Rithvik Dhanjani plays the role of Zakir's cricket friend. Paresh Ganatra will be shown to have an interest in food and money.

The group is promising to give a full-on laugh-on-riot. Aapka Apna Zakir through the narrative of storytelling, will be seen talking about everyday situations, giving advice, and sympathetic hearing. The comedy show is set to premiere on August 10, every weekend at 9.30 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

