Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Krishna Shroff calls Abhishek Kumar ‘channel’s nepo kid’; Here how he responds

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is churning out exhilarating episodes. The show, which features various eminent personalities from showbiz performing daredevil stunts, also witnesses the host Rohit Shetty having light-hearted conversations with the participants. He often goofs around with contestants besides just guiding them during the tasks.

A recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 released on the official handle of Colors TV highlights what is in store for the viewers on the coming weekend. Rohit is seen poking fun at Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot.

The teaser begins with the presenter asking Krishna Shroff if she feels Abhishek is the nepo kid of Colors TV. She replies in affirmative and states, “100% sir.”

The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up agrees with Krishna in a fun way but also tags her as a nepo kid in retaliation. She bursts out laughing. Rohit then inquires who all feel Abhishek doesn’t receive special treatment from the channel. Only Shalin Bhanot raises his hand, drawing a hilarious remark from the host.

Rohit, who is aware of Abhishek and Shalin’s brotherly bond, states, “Bada bhaiyya. Tum toh bade wale ho Colors Ke. Tum sabka baap mein hun (Big brother. You’re a bigger nepo-kid of Colors. You’re the boss of them all).”

The caption of the promo leaves a question for social media users. It reads, “Who is your favorite nepo kid of them all?”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

In another promo from the upcoming episode, Abhishek Kumar is keeping up with his flirtatious nature as he woos Krishna Shroff. He tells her that he is Govinda and he has made her fall in love with him. Furthermore, the actor comes up with a cool hashtag consisting of their names. He says they should be referred to together as KrishAbhi.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has an interesting set of contestants. Aditi Sharma of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame recently got evicted from the show. She competed with Shalin in a stunt which required her to collect as many scorpions as possible. While Aditi managed to gather 151 scorpions, Shalin collected 168 scorpions, leading to Sharma’s exit from the adventure-based show.

