Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde REVEALS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma cornered her during water stunt: 'Mujhe feel hua ki..'

Shilpa Shinde's tsunami of emotions was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's latest episode. She opened up to host Rohit Shetty about being cornered by her teammates Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Aditi Sharma. A verbal spat had taken place between the trio.

During the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, host Rohit Shetty explained the water-based stunt to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, and Aditi Sharma. After the trio took the plunge, Shetty asked them about their experience, as their performance was not up to the mark.

Shilpa Shinde expressed her emotions and said, "Sabne mujhe ignore kia. Mujhe yeh pata chala. Aise nai ki koi kar nai sakta na. Mujhe feel hua ki dono cordinate kar rahe thei but woh pani ke andar thoda rukna, thoda sa time lagta hai. Uss cheez ko samajne ke liye. Aisa nai hai ki koi kar nai sakta. Nimrit, you guys are saying I am not strong. I am mentally."

Translation: "(Everyone ignored me. I realized that. It's not that no one could do the stunt. I felt that both were coordinating, but staying underwater and taking a little time to figure things out was necessary. It's not that it couldn't be done.)"

Rohit also asked Nimrit about what they had done in the water for the first 5-7 minutes during the stunt. She said that the water was deep and that she did not know how to swim in it, so she just tried doing her best. Aditi Sharma supported Nimrit and also said that the water was deep, and she felt like she would drown.

The fight between Nimrit and Shilpa did not end as the Choti Sarrdaarni actress tried to justify her stand. She then told Shetty that, "I couldn’t understand them. Off-camera, she said one thing, but something completely different happened on camera. I had already cleared everything with her off-camera. Now, what’s the point of bringing it up here? Not once did we fail to communicate."

Shilpa did not stop and ended the argument by telling Ahluwalia that she always ended up taking a lot of stress and had no intention of acting like a Bigg Boss contestant.

