Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar creates cool hashtag ‘KrishAbhi’ with Krishna Shroff’s name; Watch PROMO

The new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is out now and we can see Abhishek Kumar’s light-hearted flirting with co-contestant Krishna Shroff has taken the next step with the Udaariyan actor forming a cute hashtag joining Krishna’s name with his name.

In the promo, the Bigg Boss 17 finalist tells Krishna Shroff that he is Govinda and he has made her fall in love with him. Then he added his name with Krishna saying, “Krishna+Abhishek, Abhishna”.

However, the actor later felt that the combination sounded a little off. Abhishek said, “Doesn’t the name sound like a sin?”. Thereafter, he looked at Krishna and said that her name should come first and he came up with “#KrishAbhi”.

Since the beginning of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar has been noticeably flirting with Krishna Shroff. The episode on August 17 featured Krishna and Shilpa Shinde as wildcard entrants.

Host Rohit Shetty split the contestants into two teams, led by captains Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In a car partner stunt, Krishna and Abhishek emerged victorious by collecting all 10 flags. Throughout the stunt, the Bigg Boss 17 star was seen flirting with Jackie Shroff's daughter.

Krishna Shroff's unexpected wild card entry in the August 17 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, alongside Shilpa Shinde, took the contestants by surprise.

Rohit Shetty commended her for an outstanding performance in one of the stunts, and her mother, Ayesha Shroff, proudly shared her excitement. Ayesha posted a snapshot from the episode on Instagram, showing Krishna in action on top of a vehicle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Steve gets standing ovation from judges; Remo Dsouza offers him work in his next film