Happy birthday Asim Riaz: Did Himanshi Khurana's ex dedicate Only You song to his new mystery girlfriend?

It has been months since birthday boy and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has broken up with Himanshi Khurana. Earlier, today, he released his new track Only You which has created speculations on social media. Fans of the 'father of Bigg Boss' think that the new song is for his mystery current girlfriend, who may or may not have been in his life, currently as the lyrics depict his heartbreak.

Birthday boy Asim Riaz drops new love track Only You:

Asim Riaz has collaborated with RCR Rapstar for this love song whose lyrics read, "Ab shuru karta hu ek pyaar ki kahani. Ek raja ek rani jinki pyar ki qurbani hui duniya mei. Kya hi khata aise galti kar di, ki alvida jana tujhe na keh sake hum." (There was a king and a queen who had to sacrifice their love. What mistake did I make, that I could not even tell you the last goodbye)?"

Take a look at Only You video here:

The emotionally captivating video has been shot in a monochrome mode and shows Asim Riaz, crooning heart-wrenching lyrics which will remind you of your first love. Asim, who had a memorable journey in the Bigg Boss house, garnered headlines because of his personal life, which had a lot of ups and downs. There were rumors that he also had a tiff with Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

More about Asim Riaz's mystery girl:

The Sky High star had posted a romantic picture with a mysterious girl on his Instagram feed. As seen in the picture, the girl is seen resting her head on Asim's shoulder comfortably. He had captioned the picture as, "Life goes on", coupled with a heart emoji icon. The duo could not be seen in the picture, which added more fuel to the fire. Asim later deleted the snaps that made fans question his breakup with his current rumored girlfriend.

Asim Riaz's relationship with Himanshi Khurana:

Himashi Khurana and Asim Riaz had a four-year-long relationship, after meeting in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They had also done many music videos together and it was in December 2023, that they revealed to their fans about their separation.

