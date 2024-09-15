Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot and Sumona Chakravarti out of Ticket to Finale race; Failed stunt details inside

In a super thrilling episode (September 14) of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, three popular contestants- Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Shalin Bhanot found themselves out of the Ticket to Finale race. The episode saw a series of nerve-wracking stunts that tested the physical and mental endurance of the participants, but unfortunately, the three celebrities couldn’t make the cut and failed to secure a spot in the top 5. Let's read on to know about the stunts they failed to perform.

The first stunt of the episode was a water-based challenge that saw Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Sumona Chakravarti stepping up to test their limits. Gashmeer and Krishna showcased excellent physical prowess, finishing the task in minimum time. Krishna took around 3 minutes, Gashmeer completed in around 6 minutes, while Sumona took more than 8 minutes.

Sumona struggled throughout the task and ended up taking the longest time to complete it. This performance resulted in Sumona being the first contestant to be knocked out of the Ticket to Finale race.

In the next stunt, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani were pitted against each other in a domino task that required placing the maximum number of dominoes on a plank under challenging conditions. Abhishek and Karan Veer excelled, managing to stack the highest number of dominoes, but Niyati couldn't match their performance. Despite her best efforts, she lost the task, joining Sumona.

Advertisement

The final task of the episode featured an intense showdown between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. The task was physically demanding as they had to solve a puzzle under ice-cold water. While Nimrit delivered a stellar performance, winning praise from Rohit Shetty and her fellow contestants, Shalin faced his fears and ultimately aborted the task. This unexpected move led to Shalin being the third contestant to fall out of the Ticket to Finale race, joining Sumona and Niyati.

The upcoming episodes promise to be full of drama, suspense, and thrilling stunts as the remaining contestants fight for a place in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finale: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina to grace Rohit Shetty-hosted show for Jigra promotions