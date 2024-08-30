Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Did Shalin Bhanot finally fulfill his childhood dream? Actor drops heartfelt post

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot has been capturing headlines with his performances and fun banter in the ongoing reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor recently took to his social media and uploaded a post in which he spoke about fulfilling his most awaited childhood dream.

Shalin, in his post, shared that he waited for a very long time for this day when he would meet his idol, Criss Angel, who is an American musician, illusionist and magician. In the caption, Shalin wrote, “I thought in my childhood that I would meet this person one day, I would see him face to face and today I fulfilled that dream... Chris Angel is the magician who did magic on me in my childhood and gave me a different dream.. In a way... @crissangel I love you bro #respect”.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans. One of the fans congratulated Shalin and wrote, “Dreams do come true, so we must dream good dreams. You fulfilling your dreams & sharing with us all, also inspires us. Stay blessed.” Another fan complimented his looks and wrote, “Looking Dashing, Dynamic and Decent my Bro. Good luck for your multiple stunts in KKK.”

In the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty engages Shalin and Krishna Shroff in a game, asking who they believe will advance in the competition. Shalin confidently predicts Krishna will move ahead, while Krishna names Gashmeer as her pick. Rohit then teases Abhishek, who is close to Shalin, saying that Shalin’s choice shows he doesn’t truly see Abhishek as a brother.

Krishna further explains her choice, saying Gashmeer is a strong performer and she’s honest, unlike Shalin, who tries to impress by stretching the truth. It’s becoming clear that the other contestants are well aware of Shalin's true nature and won’t hide their thoughts about him.

