Khatron Ke Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde reveals Karanveer Mehra has THIS serious physical health concern

In today’s (August 31) episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, partners were formed between contestants for the partner stunts. The partners with the best coordination gave their best during the stunt, and those who won were declared safe for the entire week. Among them, Shilpa Shinde and Karanveer Mehra proved they were the best partners. In one of the stunts, the actress also revealed a serious physical health concern of her friend that their fans were not aware of.

Shilpa Shinde and Karanveer Mehra had to compete against Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the partnership stunt. The stunt involved one individual dressed as a honey bee and facing a lot of hurdles before crossing the finish line. The person would also be blindfolded, and their partner would sit on a chair and instruct them. The person sitting would get electric shocks if their partner’s helmet moved from the line.

Before performing the stunt, Shilpa Shinde stated that she would sit on the chair and bear the electric shock, and Karanveer Mehra would walk blindfolded. This is when the Bhabhi Ji Par Hai actress revealed that Karanveer Mehra has plates in his legs.

Talking about the stunt, they did really well and completed the stunt in 5 minutes 45 seconds. Rohit Shetty appreciated them. On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took part in the same stunt and completed it, taking more time.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the other partners in today’s episode were Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff performed their stunts to the best of their ability and were declared safe for the week.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: When should Shalin Bhanot be eliminated? Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani say this