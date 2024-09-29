Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Hina Khan returned to Rohit Shetty's show as a challenger: THROWBACK

Rohit Shetty's hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi has always captured the hearts of the fans. The contestants make terms with their worst fears. The 14th finale episode airs today. Ahead of the same, let us remember the time when Hina Khan entered season 13 of the show as a challenger and made a comeback.

Did you know that Hina Khan had reentered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? She was the third challenger of the season and was hailed as Sher Khan. Hina was one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi's eighth season. The actress had battled her fears as a challenger.

During an earlier interview with News 18, Hina had expressed her views of coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger. She had said, "Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not have imagined overcoming my fears if I had not been on this show. Returning to it as a challenger brought back a flood of wonderful memories. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts. It is an honour to be chosen to set a benchmark for some of the bravest souls."

Continuing further, Hina added, "I’m grateful to host Rohit Shetty for his mentorship and for this incredible opportunity. I hope the audience enjoys my journey as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

Hina was known for her resilience skills and for acing most of the stunts like a pro in season eight of the show. She has always lived like a fearless lad. Hina, once ahead of a stunt had crooned Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Ja Gale, when she had to jump off a cliff in an episode.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is battling stage 3 breast cancer. Hina's spirits are unshaken as she has decided to fight the disease with a lot of positivity. She is continuing with her professional commitments and is also taking well-deserved breaks in the middle. Recently, she visited Goa with her mom , Ruksana Aslam Khan, and boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

