Mahima Chaudhary reveals Hina Khan wanted to visit America for her breast cancer treatment; 'First person she called after diagnosis was me', says former

Hina Khan has been turning heads and inspiring many with her breast cancer journey. Unlike other celebrities who struggled with the same diagnosis, Hina has been quite vocal about the same and shares her health updates with fans at regular intervals. Recently, in an interview, Mahima Chaudhary spoke about her bond with Khan and revealed that she wanted to take over the treatment in America.

In an interview with India Today, Mahima Chaudhary revealed that she and Hina Khan met at parties and became friends. She added that she was the first person to receive a call from Hina after her diagnosis. Chaudhary mentioned that Khan wanted to begin her breast cancer treatment in America. However, she suggested she start her medication journey in India as the medicines and treatments are the same.

Take a look at a post shared by Hina Khan for Mahima Chaudhary:

Mahima Chaudhary said in the interview, "I met Hina very casually at a party and we were in touch. And the first person she called after the diagnosis was me. She said I've booked myself, I going to America. I said, that exactly how I felt. But you'll be on your own and it's a very tough treatment."

She added, "Like, when you're going through the treatment, it's horrid. I said, do it in Mumbai, use the same doctors. Because the medicines are the same, whether you swallow it here or you swallow it in America. The doctor there will also be an Indian."

Advertisement

Recently, on Mahima Chaudhary's birthday, Hina Khan shared a few pictures with her from the hospital and wrote a long note thanking her for her guidance amidst breast cancer treatment.

Hina Khan shared a couple of pictures with Mahima and wrote, "This Picture is from the Day of My Very First Chemo. This Angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there With me, guiding me, motivating me, and illuminating my Path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a Hero. She is a Super Human Being. She went out of her way to make sure my journey was Easier than hers; she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the Way."

Hina Khan has been a part of projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Bigg Boss among others.

ALSO READ: PIC: Hina Khan reveals Mahima Chaudhary visited her during first chemo session for breast cancer; ‘Her hardships became my life lessons’