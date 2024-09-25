Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan escapes to Goa with boyfriend for low-key pre-birthday amid breast cancer battle

Popular television actress Hina Khan has jetted off to Goa with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, for a special pre-birthday getaway. The actress, whose birthday falls on October 2, took to social media to share glimpses of her relaxing vacation, giving fans a sneak peek into her celebrations.

On September 24, Hina Khan took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos of her hotel room, enjoying a candlelight dinner, and more. She also uploaded a selfie where she is seen wearing a neon green full-sleeve top, flashing the brightest smile. In the last picture, she is seen with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. To capture their mood, she uploaded Prateek Kuhad’s Kadam as a background song.

The actress, known for her roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her participation in Bigg Boss 11, has won the hearts of millions with her talent and resilience. However, her journey hasn't been without challenges. Earlier this year, Hina Khan revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The news came as a shock to her fans, but Hina handled the situation with incredible strength.

The actress shared her story openly, inspiring many with her courage and determination to fight the disease. Now, as her treatment continues, she keeps sharing her journey of struggling and embracing each day positively on social media. She receives love and support from her fans across the world. With Hina's birthday just days away, fans are eagerly looking forward to how the actress will mark her special day.

On the work front, she is best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Karan Mehra. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 and a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

