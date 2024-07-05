Vicky Kaushal sets 'husband goals' with mobile wallpaper ft Katrina Kaif's childhood PIC; eagle-eyed fans can't keep calm

The moment we take Vicky Kaushal’s name, we bet the song from his upcoming movie Bad Newz, Tauba Tauba must be playing in your head, isn’t it? Well, the actor’s performance in the song has been making all his fans go crazy. All these things might come and go but if there is one constant in his life, then it has to be his wife, Katrina Kaif, and his love for her.

In a fun video shared by social media influencer Ruhee Dosani featuring the actor, eagle-eyed fans spotted his phone wallpaper. His wallpaper had his wife’s picture, and the internet was gushing over it.

Netizens gush over Vicky Kaushal’s phone wallpaper

Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani shared a fun video of her with Vicky Kaushal. The video begins with the actor scrolling in his phone when the influencer comes to him for an autograph. Since the pen she gave him seemed to be low on ink, he kept shaking it and, in the end, when the camera panned to Ruhee’s face, her face was covered in ink.

Well, in the video, when the Bad Newz star was on his phone, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had Katrina Kaif’s childhood picture as his wallpaper. Well, this is proof of the immense love the actor has for his wife.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Before that, he won hearts with his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. Now, he is all geared up for his upcoming movie Bad Newz. This film stars Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk along with him.

The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and the first song of the film Tauba Tauba is making everyone groove like never before.

Meanwhile, Kaushal has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Birthday QUIZ: 7 Questions to check how well you know the Chaava star