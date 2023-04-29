Exclusive: Raghav Juyal opens up about Salman Khan; Says 'He has a youthful energy'

Raghav Juyal kickstarted his career with the dance reality show, Dance India Dance and became popular for the 'slow motion lyrical dubstep' dance form and created an identity for himself. Later, he appeared in Remo D'souza's dance films, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D among other projects. The 31-year-old is also known for his stint as a host and hosted seasons of the dance reality show, Dance Plus. The entertainer has a huge fanbase among kids too and was recently seen in Salman Khan's ensemble movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pinkvilla exclusively caught up with Raghav where he spoke about his latest release and collaboration with a kids' channel.

On working in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

I am really happy that I got an opportunity to work on the film. I am getting so many calls from my well-wishers. I am even more excited about my upcoming releases, I am working with Guneet Monga and Excel Entertainment. Hope that the audiences accept me in the newer and different roles.



On working with Salman Khan

It was amazing, the BTS videos are proof of it. Salman Khan also invited me to his farm and I absolutely loved spending time with him. He has a very palpable youthful energy and it is a joy being around him. I think his energy is like Oggy and the Cockroaches, fun and youthful.

Difference between a Salman Khan film and others

Salman Khan is an institution in himself. In a Salman Khan film, you just need to be in the moment and enjoy. Every character is different and demands a different energy. What I loved working with Salman Khan is the after-shoot parties and the food he got from home.



You started out with a reality show as a dancer and now, you are hosting, and acting. Was that your plan or did just one thing lead to another?

There was no plan, I believe in going with the flow and leaving the rest to life. If I start planning my life, I feel like I am going against what life has in store for me.



On being popular among kids

I think I am really childlike and I have no inhibitions just like how kids are. I feel secure when I am on stage and I am hosting, I am really playful. Also, I want to do things that don't hurt the sentiments of the kids and I indulge in things that everyone including kids can watch. I love kids and I love hanging out with them. They are always honest. I feel really great about this association and Sony YAY! has given me the chance to connect with them in the purest form, so I am really excited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS he was brainwashed to not join the show; WATCH