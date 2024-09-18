Krushna Abhishek REACTS to Govinda's wife Sunita saying she won't attend Kapil Sharma's show due to his presence; 'Mami has always...'

It is not an unknown fact that Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja do not share a good bond. Their relationship has often made headlines. Reportedly, Sunita has claimed that she does not share a good bond either with Krushna or his wife Kashmera, and that was the reason she has not been a part of Kapil Sharma's show.

After this shocking revelation, Krushna Abhishek, during an interview with Hindustan Times responded to the claims. The actor and comedian said, "I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami.”

HT further reports that Sunita had vented out on the Timeout with Ankit podcast on the real reason to not be a part of the Kapil Sharma show. She said, "See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote.” (I will not lie. I do not gel with Krushna-Kashmera. I would have done the show if they were not there.)

She even added that Krushna is with Kapil. Otherwise, she would have loved to do it. Her guiding principle in life is that once she decides to cut ties with someone, not even divine intervention could make her forgive them. If she feels wronged and others act disrespectfully, she has no desire to see them again.

Well, family disputes are not an uncommon thing in our Hindi film fraternity. There have been many stars who have had disputes with their family members, across the Bollywood and TV world. One of the most famous family feuds is of Govinda with his nephew Krushna and wife Kashmera. In many of the interviews, reportedly, Govinda and Sunita have expressed their dissatisfaction with the pair.

Reports floating online also suggest that the fight between Krushna and Govinda happened when his jokes offended the veteran star.

