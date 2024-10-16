Kapil Sharma talks about genes to Kareena and Karisma, says son Trishaan’s eyes look so much like his late grandfather’s: ‘Lagta hai mere dadaji…’

In the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor gracing our screen with their fun conversation. During their conversation, when asked about the favorite child at home, Kareena Kapoor revealed that Karisma used to be the favorite child of her late grandfather Raj Kapoor because of her blue eyes, resulting in Kapil Sharma making a cute revelation about his son as well.

The comedian shared a heartfelt story about his son Trishaan, revealing that his eyes resemble his late grandfather and said, “Maza bhi aata hain dekhne mein, mujhe esa lagta hai mere dadaji ghum rahe hain chote se.” (It’s fun, I feel like Dadaji is running around).

Moreover, Kapil expressed his amazement because he and his wife have normal eyes, and the traits skipped one generation and reappeared in the third generation, saying “Third generation mein aake apko woh genes dikhte hai.” (you’ll see the genes appear in the third generation). He found it heartwarming that his son inherited his grandfather's eyes, building a special connection between them.

The son’s eyes resembling his late grandfather bring a sense of nostalgia for home. The conversation also mentioned Raha Kapoor’s eyes resembling the late Rishi Kapoor.

Kapil Sharma often speaks about his family, but this revelation adds an emotional moment to the episode. Apart from comedy, we often see Kapil expressing his gratitude and love towards his wife Ginni and his family.

Advertisement

About Kapil Sharma's Personal Life

Kapil Sharma married the love of his life Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The duo met when Kapil visited Ginni’s College to teach theatre. Living a happy married life, the couple now have two children. Their daughter Anayra was born in December 2019, and their son Trishaan was born in February 2021. Kapil is a family man and despite his busy schedule, he always finds time to be with his family and shares their moments on social media.

ALSO READ: When Kapil Sharma showed his quirky side at Bigg Boss 8, leaving everyone in splits: THROWBACK