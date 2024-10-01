Govinda’s Bullet Injury: Krushna Abhishek shares mama's HEALTH UPDATE; Here's what he said

Govinda’s accidental bullet injury left all his fans worried. Hours after the unfortunate incident, the actor issued an official audio message stating that the bullet had been extracted, and he was doing fine. Meanwhile, popular actor and Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek has revealed that his ‘mama is feeling better now.’

Today, on October 1, Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared an official statement about Govinda’s well-being. In the post, he wrote, "Mama is feeling better now Thank you all for your prayers and love Wishing him a speedy recovery God is kind Pls let your prayers keep pouring in" followed by red-heart emojis.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, several fans swamped Krushna’s timeline with their heartwarming messages. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a folded hand and a red-heart emoji while Rajiv Thakur wrote, "Get well soon Govinda sir.. we all love you nd our prayers are with you .. "

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Biggest follower of him...krushna bhai man mutav apni jagah but please make sure he's absolutely fine ..." and another user remarked, "Mama ji Jldi ache hojayege"

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Krushna revealed that he was in Australia at the moment, but his wife Kashmera met Govinda. He also mentioned that his uncle would be discharged in a few days.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury around 4:45 am when the actor’s licensed accidentally revolver misfired while he was placing it back in the cupboard. Hours after the self-inflicted injury, the Hero No 1 actor issued an audio statement through Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde.

He mentioned, “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Due to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru… I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Garwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

While Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was reportedly in Kolkata at the time of the incident, his daughter Tina Ahuja stood by her father throughout. Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar, Kashmera Shah and close friend Raju Kher were seen arriving at the hospital to inquire about the actor’s well-being.

ALSO READ: Govinda Bullet Injury: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wishes actor speedy recovery; Arshad Warsi and Arbaaz Khan call incident ‘unfortunate’