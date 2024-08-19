Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya's quirky post on problems of clicking pictures with hubby is all things relatable

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is glowing and how! Sources suggest that the actress is pregnant with her first child but she is yet to make an official announcement. On her birthday, she clicked a series of pictures with her husband, Rahul Nagal, and shared a post on the struggle to click good snaps with him, and we're sure many married ladies will relate to her plight.

Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and shared a bunch of goofy pictures wherein she tried hard to pose with her camera-shy husband. However, the outcome of those pictures was hilarious and Arya gave the same quirky angle as she wrote, "Never an Easy Task To Get Decent Pics clicked with Husband. Makes you Laugh and roll your eyes at the same time, isn’t it?"

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post with her husband here:

Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, a Navy officer, in 2021. While the duo are in a long-distance relationship, they make sure to spend special occasions together and make the most of the time that they get to be with each other.

On her birthday, Shraddha Arya celebrated her special day by throwing a party for her friends from the industry. Actors like Paras Kalnawat, Anjum Fakih, Mahira Sharma, and other cast members of Kundali Bhagya attended the bash and celebrated Arya's birthday.

After a fun party, Shraddha also had a special puja at home, as she took the celebration the traditional way as well.

Shraddha Arya has not been shooting for Kundali Bhagya for quite some time now and it was reported that due to her back injury, she was advised not to travel to the sets. The team of Kundali Bhagya somehow managed to make Shraddha shoot her important close-ups from home.

Shraddha Arya recently resumed her shoot for Kundali Bhagya.

