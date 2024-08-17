Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: Kundali Bhagya co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat and Anjum Fakih shower love

Television actress Shraddha Arya, best known for her role as Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, turned a year older today! The actress received heartwarming birthday wishes from her co-stars Paras Kalnawat, Anjum Fakih, Adrija Roy, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Their heartfelt wishes made the day more special for Arya.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who shared the screen with Shraddha Arya as the male lead in Kundali Bhagya, took to social media to express his affection and admiration for her. Uploading a series of pictures that captured their wonderful on-screen and off-screen chemistry, Dhoopar wrote, "Happiest Birthday my girl! Wish for you to get bigger, better & stronger this year. Keep Shining."

The duo, who played the iconic pair Karan and Preeta, have always shared a great bond. Although he left the show two years ago, they continued to cherish their bond.

Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen alongside Shraddha Arya in the show, also sent his warm wishes through a sweet video where the actress is seen goofing around. In the caption, Paras wrote, "Happy birthday to our beauty queen and one of the nicest and kindest souls I know. From being a fan of yours to sharing the screen with you is and will be one of the best things that have happened to me. I got to know the real you and the beauty that's within. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health. May this year be the best for you. Loveee youuu."

Anjum Fakih, another former co-star of the birthday girl wrote a poem for her. In her words, "If my life would be a potter series, You will be my Elder Wand, I will travel all the seven seas, Fight all the monster’s, To win you and this bond, Together we are unbeatable, Whether challenged by, A brunette or a blonde, Wishing you happiest birthday di, You know my love for you is undoubtedly, In this world and beyond @sarya12 I love you "

Anjum and Shraddha played on-screen sisters in Kundali Bhagya and even off the camera, they maintain a sisterly bond. Her birthday post came accompanied by two adorable photos of the two actresses.

Adrija Roy, who joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya very recently also took to her Instagram story to pen a sweet note for the actress. She called her Queen and wished her life to be filled with love, happiness, sweet moments, happy smile, and blissful memories.

