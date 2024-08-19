Raksha Bandhan Special: Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih and more; On-screen siblings of TV who are cherished by fans

On the special day of Raksha Bandhan, it's the perfect time to celebrate the beautiful bond shared between siblings, a bond that is often mirrored in the world of Indian television. The small screen has given us some unforgettable brother-sister duos, whose love, care, and playful camaraderie have resonated deeply with audiences.

Leading this cherished list are Anjum Fakih, Shraddha Arya, Rohan Mehra, and Ashnoor Kaur, whose on-screen relationships have become favorites among fans.

List of popular on-screen siblings of Indian television

1. Shraddhya Arya and Anjum Fakih in Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih played the roles of Preeta and Srishti in the hit Indian TV show Kundali Bhagya. Their on-screen sisterly bond is just as strong off-screen, with the two often sharing photos of their close friendship on social media. Their depiction of sibling love remains beloved by fans.

2. Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur, who played Naksh and Naira in the beloved Indian TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won the hearts of audiences with their touching sibling bond.

Their on-screen relationship translated into a real-life friendship, with the two frequently sharing joyful moments together. Even after their characters departed from the show, Ashnoor continues to celebrate Raksha Bandhan annually with Rohan, highlighting their lasting bond beyond the screen.

3. Jiya Shankar and Megha Chakraborty in Kaatelal and Sons

Jiya Shankar and Megha Chakraborty, who play Susheela and Garima on Kaatelal & Sons, have a warm on-screen sibling bond that feels real. Off-screen, they are great friends, making fun videos together, playing pranks, and sharing secrets.

Jiya loves Megha's playful side, while Megha enjoys their strong connection both in the show and in real life. Their friendship adds extra charm to the show for viewers.

4. Nia Sharma and Krystle D’souza in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza, who played sisters in the hit Indian TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai from 2011 to 2013, shared a touching on-screen relationship that extended into a strong real-life friendship.

Their bond has remained strong even after the show concluded. Recently, during Krystle's pre-birthday party, the two celebrated by dancing to Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, a song Nia fondly refers to as their Anthem song for life.

5. Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani shine as sister and brother, Daya and Sundar, bringing a charming and humorous sibling dynamic to the show.

Their on-screen relationship is filled with playful banter and heartfelt moments, adding a delightful touch to the series. Their natural chemistry and light-hearted interactions make their sibling bond a favorite among fans.

6. Kinshuk Mahajan and Kanwar Dhillon in Pandya Store

Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon and Kinshuk Mahajan, who played Shiva and Gautam Pandya, showcased a touching sibling relationship. Their on-screen bond was both heartfelt and engaging, reflecting a deep brotherly connection.

Off-screen, the cast, including Kanwar Dhillon, Shiny Doshi, and others, have stayed connected, often sharing moments from their reunions on social media. Fans have responded with enthusiasm, celebrating their genuine camaraderie.

7. Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jai SIngh and Leenesh Mattoo in Ishqbaaz

In the hit Indian TV show Ishqbaaz, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, and Leenesh Mattoo played the brothers Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra, respectively. Their touching on-screen sibling relationship struck a chord with audiences, showcasing a deep bond despite the family's challenges.

Off-screen, the actors continue to enjoy a close friendship. They even reunited on "The Mopinion Show," where they fondly reminisced about their time together and had some playful fun roasting each other.

8. Dipika kakar Ibrahim and Avika Gor in Sasural Simar Ka Season 1

In Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Avika Gor portrayed on-screen sisters Simar and Roli, creating a captivating sibling dynamic.

Their relationship on the show was marked by a mix of affection, support, and occasional conflicts, which added depth to their characters. Dipika's portrayal of the elder sister, Simar, was protective and nurturing, while Avika's Roli was both mischievous and loving.

Together, they brought a heartwarming and relatable sisterly bond to life, resonating deeply with viewers and making their relationship one of the memorable aspects of the series.

The enduring friendships and memorable performances of the actors as on-screen continue to resonate with audiences, highlighting the powerful impact of sibling relationships in television storytelling.

