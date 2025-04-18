Will Shraddha Arya return as Preeta in Kumkum Bhagya after maternity leave?

Shraddha Arya, popularly known for playing the lead role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya , is set to return to the screens. Yes, your favorite actress is gearing up to rejoin the "Bhagya universe" once again. However, this time, she will be seen in the ongoing hit show, Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha confirmed her return to television after her maternity break. The actress, who welcomed her twins in November 2024, will soon begin shooting for Kumkum Bhagya.

In a conversation with Times Now, Shraddha Arya confirmed her return to television in Kumkum Bhagya. She said, "A big yes! I missed being part of the Bhagya Universe." When asked to share more updates about her comeback, the actress mentioned, "All I can say right now is soon—soon enough for fans to not miss any episode of Kumkum Bhagya hereon."

While Shraddha has confirmed her return, more details about her character in Kumkum Bhagya are still awaited.

For the uninformed, Shraddha Arya became a household name after playing the lead role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and emerged as one of the top television actresses. She took maternity leave in 2024 from her ongoing show, Kundali Bhagya. The show then featured Paras Kalnawat , Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali in lead roles. After her exit, Kundali Bhagya went off air on December 6, 2024. In the show, Shraddha starred opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar, and their on-screen pairing was immensely loved by the audience.

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha got married to Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Rahul is an Indian Navy officer. In September 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on November 19, 2024, they welcomed their twin babies—a boy and a girl. On April 1, 2025, Shraddha and Rahul announced the names of their babies. The actress named her baby boy Shaurya and her baby girl Siya.

