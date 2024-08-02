Kundali Bhagya REUNION: Anjum Fakih wishes Abhishek Kapur's mom sweetly, shares frame with Dheeraj Dhoopar; fans miss Shraddha Arya

The cast of Kundali Bhagya had a reason to celebrate. Anjum Fakih was seen celebrating the birthday of Abhishek Kapu's mom Alka Tacker Kapur. She posted pictures with Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vini Dhoopar, Abhishek, and Manu Kapoor but fans were missing Shraddha Aarya.

Anjum Fakih who is best known for her role as Srishti Luthra in the serial, took to her Instagram story to write, "Cuz I don’t have friends.. I got a family", referring to the Kundali Bhagya cast. She wrote a belated happy birthday post for Alka Tacker Kapur. However, fans were quick to notice that Shraddha Aarya was missing.

One fan wrote, "Shraddha di is missing", with crying emojis. Another remembered Dheeraj and Shraddha's crackling chemistry from the show and wrote, "Mauka bhi tha dastoor bhi tha, phir bhi #DheeShra content nahi mil paaya hume." Fans also commented about Shraddha not being invited and were disappointed.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, it has had the longest run in the Indian TV domain. It has been a jolly ride for Ektaa Kapoor as all her three Bhagya serials- Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi have been super hit. For the unversed, Dheeraj essayed the role of Karan Luthra on the serial, while Abhishek played Sam Luthra.

Shraddha is known for her iconic role as Preeta from the serial. She has been the central part of the serial, ever since it started and fans have loved her role as Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra. She created a household name for herself with the same. The actress was not visiting the sets for the longest time because of a back injury that had taken place, as per an India Forums report. She was not visiting the sets for the shooting of the episodes.

Talking about Anjum, she is best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya. She had also taken a break and had done Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Anjum is best known for Mahi Way, Tere Sheher Mein, Time Machine, Devanshi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has a great bond with Shraddha Arya. Anjum had also once been admitted to the hospital in the past. She had posted pictures, where she showcased her current situation at the hospital. In the end, she had mentioned that everything was fine.







