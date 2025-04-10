Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot led by Smriti Irani to have only 150 episodes? Here’s what we know

Pinkvilla recently exclusively shared that the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make a comeback with its original leads, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. Now, according to new reports, the reboot will have just 150 episodes to complete the 2,000-episode milestone that remained unfinished when the show originally went off air back in 2008.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ektaa Kapoor has officially confirmed the much-awaited comeback of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The report also stated that she also revealed that the second season will consist of 150 episodes.

Explaining the reason behind this number, the producer shared that when the original series ended, it was exactly 150 episodes short of hitting the 2,000-episode milestone, a benchmark she now aims to complete with the reboot.

She said, “The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that.”

Ektaa Kapoor also dropped a major hint about the reboot, revealing that the new version will feature a politician, strongly hinting at Smriti Irani’s comeback as the beloved Tulsi. She said, “We’re blending politics with entertainment — or rather, bringing a politician back into entertainment.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Smriti Irani is currently undergoing intense training to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. The reboot will open with the same nostalgic scene where she will be seen welcoming viewers into her home while introducing each member of the show. We also reported that it will be shot at the same location used in the first season. Ektaa Kapoor and her team are planning to make an official announcement in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of most loved Indian television shows, is all set to get fans nostalgic. It has also created an excitement among viewers across all generations.

